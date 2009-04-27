New Dates Announced for the 2009 Original S.W.A.T. Tactical World Cup

Modesto, CA—After 2008’s Hurricane Ike forced the postponement of the inaugural Original S.W.A.T. Tactical World Cup, Original S.W.A.T. and Operator’s Edge are proud to announce the new dates for this world-class competition. It is now scheduled for November 2 – 6, at Camp Bullis in San Antonio, TX.

The massive rescue and aid efforts by the Texas Army National Guard and various law enforcement agencies in the wake of Hurricane Ike temporarily put the competition on hold, as they rallied to help the victims of this natural disaster. Original S.W.A.T. and Operator’s Edge wish to express gratitude to all volunteers, valued sponsorship partners and team members for their continued support, not only for the Tactical World Cup, but especially for the widescale relief effort.

The Tactical World Cup is now scheduled for November 2 – 6 at Camp Bullis, in San Antonio, TX. Some of the most elite special operations teams from around the world will be participating. The competition has been designed to closely mirror real-life crisis situations, making it an excellent and realistic training ground. The invitation-only event will receive extensive print and television coverage. For more information, please visit www.tacticalcup.com.

