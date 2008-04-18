Original S.W.A.T. Footwear Introduces New Safety Toe Boot

http://www.originalswat.com

Modesto, CA—The Original S.W.A.T. Footwear Company unveils its newest boot, the 5” Air Side Zip ST. Packed with comfort, safety, and performance features, this new boot has something to offer for anyone requiring safety toe footwear.

The 5” black boot has a leather and 1000-denier nylon upper, with a gusseted YYK side zipper and a Velcro secure-tab for easy on and off. Original S.W.A.T.’s unique slip- and oil-resistant Metro Traction sole features an arch ladder tread, for extra traction on rope rappels. The air cushion in the midsole provides superior lightweight athletic cushioning.

The safety toe is ASTM F 2413-05 rated and is a lightweight, anti-magnetic, and non-sparking composite toe. The 5” Air Side Zip S.T. is offered in black only and is available in sizes 5, 6, 7 - 15 with half sizes in 7.5 through 11. 5. Wide widths are available in EEE sizes 8 – 15, half sizes in 7.5 – 11.5. A pair of men’s size nine weighs in at 48 oz. For more information, visit www.originalswat.com.