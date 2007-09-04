You don’t need a backup with the New Thorogood Interceptor!

For tactical team professionals who demand an athletic footwear performance. The new Interceptor Series from Thorogood delivers a complete foot support system of modern technology to keep your feet secure, ultra comfortable and dry.

The Interceptor Series features the Ultimate Shock Zone removable footbed. This ultra comfortable footbed includes a cushioned triple density polyurethane foot platform and compressed EVA arch support unit layered on top of a PVC heel-stabilizing cup. A full foot perforation pattern creates air motion cooling your foot. The heel stabilizing sole includes a visible PVC Chassis layered between the light weight EVA midsole and the outsole. The unique all terrain outsole includes slip resistant and non-marking technology.

All Interceptors include a breathable waterproof lining which is blood borne pathogen compliant. They come in a 6” hiker or 8” with a heavy duty YKK side zipper. You will be very impressed with the military style locking speed hooks.

The Interceptor Series is now out there and ready to hit the ground running with you.

For more information or to find the Thorogood dealer nearest you, call 1-800-826-0002 or visit www.weinbrennerusa.com