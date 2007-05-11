HATCH Introduces The KED100 Elite Duty Glove With KEVLAR® Combining Excellent Dexterity And Cut Resistance

Temecula, CA –Hatch Imports, Inc., a leading supplier of high quality gloves and other protective gear serving the law enforcement, corrections, military, homeland defense and commercial markets, today introduces its new KED100 Elite Duty Glove with Kevlar®, a different kind of cut-resistant glove providing comfort and dexterity, and featuring new improvements in design and function. The KED100 has a distinctive leather and synthetic design that offers all-day comfort, combined with the superb protective qualities of Kevlar®, previously only found in bulkier, less comfortable gloves.

The KED100 Elite Duty Glove is fitted with a 100% Kevlar® liner. This all-weather glove is constructed with tough and durable .7mm to .8mm aniline goatskin in the palm, and a stretch woven fabric back – an all-new design in a cut-resistant glove. The stretch nylon fourchettes allow the glove to mold to the wearer’s hand, eliminating bulk and providing a greater range of motion for the fingers. This, in addition to Hatch’s exclusive Signature Cut with Extreme Grip™, provides the user with overall excellent dexterity and weapon control. Form-fitting yet supremely comfortable, the glove’s modern design and unique look offers a fresh, cutting-edge option for law enforcement professionals.

The KED100 Elite Duty Glove has a hook and loop closure at the wrist for a snug fit. The 4-way stretch material on the back of the glove features a weft of CorduraÒ nylon for high abrasion resistance and it sports a Durable Water Repellency PU membrane that provides excellent water resistance as well. There’s additional protection provided in the form of sewn-in closed cell foam pads on the fingers and a neoprene knuckle area to protect against impact.

About Hatch

Hatch Imports, Inc. is a leading supplier of high quality gloves and other protective gear serving the law enforcement, corrections, military, homeland defense and commercial markets. Its brands include Friskmaster™ and X11™ cut-resistant gloves, Operator™ Tactical Gloves, Centurion™ and ExoTech® disturbance control gear and B.O.S.S. tactical eyewear. Hatch is part of the Armor Holdings Products Group, a business segment of Armor Holdings, Inc. For more information visit www.hatch-corp.com.

About Armor Holdings

Armor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AH) is a diversified manufacturer of branded products for the military, law enforcement and personnel safety markets. Additional information about the Company can be found at www.armorholdings.com.