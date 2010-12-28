2011 NAUMD Public Safety Uniform of the Year Awards Competition Opens

New York, New York - The Public Safety Council of the North-American Association of Uniform Manufacturers & Distributors (NAUMD) is now accepting submissions for its newly named “NAUMD Public Safety Uniform of the Year Awards,” a program that recognizes excellence in the design, development and production of public safety and law enforcement uniforms in North America, and the manufacturers and uniform companies who make and sell them.

With the assistance of public safety members of the IACP SafeShield & Uniforms & Footwear Committee, the formerly named NAUMD Best Dressed Public Safety Awards was revised to meet the needs of 21st century organizations. NAUMD member firms, as well as their department customers, are cordially invited to submit their programs.

For over 30 years this annual competition has emphasized the importance and value of professional, neat, well fitted, and immediately identifiable uniforms for all concerned in the vitally important role of public safety and law enforcement. The awards acknowledge a dedication of the association’s uniformed professionals to meet the exacting needs of today’s public safety marketplace and first responders’ challenges.

In general, people prefer doing business with companies who attire their employees in uniforms, according to several recent studies. Respondents believed uniform wearers to be more trustworthy and credible, professionals with the ability to get the job done. “In law enforcement, a visible, impressive uniformed presence on the street, at a mall, or other institution can also work to significantly allay the public’s fears, bringing more business to the establishment,” notes NAUMD President Richard Lerman. “Uniforms, therefore, are an integral part of public safety work, and calling attention to the importance of uniforms, and the role our members play in their creation, is the driving force behind this competition.”

NAUMD members in good standing may submit one or more customers for consideration of a Public Safety Uniform of the Year award. Public safety departments may also submit their programs, so long as they secure an NAUMD sponsor. Programs must be in current use within North America, and members or their customers must submit the required photographs and materials in order to be eligible. In addition, members must agree to send a company representative to the winners’ awards banquet, should they be selected for an award.

Winners of the 2011 Public Safety Uniform of the Year Awards, presented by the NAUMD Public Safety Council, will be announced Sunday evening, May 1, at a new awards banquet and reception honoring the winners. The event will be presented during the association’s annual convention and exposition, which will be held April 29-May 2, 2011 at the Renaissance, Orlando at Sea World.

Judging Criteria:

Submissions are judged by a set of criteria designed to recognize excellence in the development and design of the multi-faceted programs required by 21st century public safety organizations, and include the following:

• Overall design excellence of the uniform program

• Innovative design for use within the environment and special conditions in which the uniform must be worn; innovation in fabric and style which enhance safety standards implementation

• Effectiveness in meeting the image goals of the department

• Use of fabrics, design and accessories to develop a uniform program that meets the department’s objectives for image and functionality.

• Overall attractiveness of the entire program

• Effectiveness in the immediate identification of teams/units by the public and government agencies.

Entries can either be mailed or submitted electronically via the association’s website, www.naumd.com. The deadline postmark for the Public Safety Uniform of the Year Awards is February 15, 2011. For hard-copy entry materials, visit www.naumd.com and the “Vital Download” or “Public Safety Industry” section.

About NAUMD

The North American Association of Uniform Manufacturers & Distributors (NAUMD) has served as the voice of the uniform and image apparel industries since 1933. Its 500+ members include manufacturers, designers, producers, and retailers of uniforms, as well as those who produce products and services for the industry at large.

The NAUMD works to protect the interests of its members through a series of advocacy, education, and public relations campaigns intended to arm members with the tools needed to retain and capture business in a global economy. The association has authored a number of position papers and has an extensive library of information from which members can further their understanding of the uniform marketplace. NAUMD also conducts a series of professional development seminars both in the United States and Canada, and hosts an annual convention and trade show where attendees can source products, learn about the latest trends, and gain practical, take-home knowledge to better run their business.

You can take advantage of NAUMD’s programs and benefits by becoming a member. Learn more by visiting www.naumd.com, or by calling 212-736-3010.