5.11 announces development of antiviral uniform technology

IRVINE, Calif. — 5.11, Inc., the global innovator of purpose-built apparel, footwear and gear, announced today that it is pursuing the feasibility of incorporating antiviral fabric treatments into its Wash-And-Wear uniform offerings with the intention that the new line of products would be marketed as Wash-And-Wear Plus and would consist of many of 5.11’s best selling items, such as the 5.11 Stryke Patrol Duty Uniform series of pants and shirts and the Performance Polo series for both men and women.

With a constant pursuit of innovation, 5.11 is exploring these technologies in an effort to provide its professional customers with apparel and gear that offers superior protection while also performing exceptionally. While 5.11 has been using antimicrobial technologies developed by its partner suppliers over the years, this is the first time it works to incorporate antiviral properties into its products. 5.11’s announcement comes as the first from a brand in the public safety space in the U.S. to take the step to incorporate these technologies into its product assortment.

“5.11’s business is based around servicing our front line workers. In these unprecedented times, we are working hard to find solutions to provide customers with the higest level of innovation and technology,” said 5.11’s Chief Executive Officer, Francisco J. Morales. “In light of the COVID pandemic, more has been demanded of our front line workers this year than ever before. We are committed to elevating our game in order to provide them with the apparel and gear they need to feel safe while on the job.”

“The technology has proven successful in other applications and we are pursuing its application in our 5.11 professional line of products while navigating regulatory and certification requirements,” said 5.11’s Vice President of Global Product, Matt Page. Page continued, “While certification standards will take some time to establish, we anticipate commercialization of the products could be completed as soon as the end of 2020.”

For additional questions or interest in wear testing 5.11’s Wash-And-Wear Plus product offering with antiviral fabric applications, please reach out to innovations@511tactical.com.

About 5.11, Inc.

With offices around the globe, 5.11 works directly with end users to create purpose-built apparel, footwear and gear designed specifically to enhance the safety, accuracy, speed, and performance of tactical professionals and technical enthusiasts worldwide. 5.11 products exceed rigorous standards, which have allowed the brand to establish a reputation for innovation and authenticity, and become the premier choice for those who always have to be ready. 5.11 products can be purchased online, through authorized dealers and retailers, as well as at 5.11 company-owned retail stores.