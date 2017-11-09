5.11® donates $20,000 from proceeds of Defender-Flex Pants and Jeans to Navy SEAL Foundation

IRVINE, Calif. — As an extension of the 5.11 Always Be Ready® brand campaign, 5.11 has donated $20,000 to the Navy SEAL Foundation from proceeds of the sale of its recently launched Defender-Flex Pants and Jeans. The Navy SEAL Foundation is supported by 5.11 brand ambassador Andy Stumpf, and helps provide immediate and ongoing support and assistance to the Naval Special Warfare community, its families, the families of fallen NSW, wounded NSW, as well as transitioning NSW veterans.

“It is exciting for us to give back to an organization that is so meaningful to us and one of our key brand ambassadors,” said 5.11’s Vice President of Global Marketing, Willem Driessen. “5.11 produces mission ready apparel and gear for units such as the Navy SEALs. This contribution from the sale of our APEXF Cargo Pants, Defender-Flex Pants and Jeans will benefit an amazing organization and the servicemen and women the Navy SEAL Foundation supports.”

5.11 brand ambassador, Andy Stumpf, has had an established partnership with the Navy SEAL Foundation for many years. “Nothing can ever fill the void left behind when someone is lost in the service of this country. The most you can hope for is the support of individuals and organizations dedicated to helping the survivors, and preserving their legacy.” Stumpf continues, “The Navy SEAL Foundation stands ready in the moment of need, assisted and supported by organizations like 5.11 Tactical that recognize the value of giving back to the communities they serve.” 5.11 and Andy also worked together to create a video of Andy talking about the importance that the Navy SEAL Foundation has had on his life.

Navy SEALs, and subsequently their families, sacrifice a tremendous amount to do the work they do, and we are honored to support them,” reflected Sara Berry, Director of Marketing & Communications for Navy SEAL Foundation. “We are incredibly grateful for the support of 5.11 Tactical and Andy Stumpf for bringing awareness to our organization and providing funds that will be used to support critical programs for SEALs and their families.”

For more information on the charitable contributions, Defender-Flex Pants and Jeans, and the Always Be Ready campaign, please visit http://www.511tactical.com/AlwaysBeReady.

About 5.11

With offices around the globe, 5.11 works directly with end users to create purpose-built apparel and gear designed specifically to enhance the safety, accuracy, speed, and performance of tactical professionals and enthusiasts worldwide. 5.11 products exceed rigorous standards, which have allowed the brand to establish a reputation for innovation and authenticity, and become the premier choice for those that always have to be ready. 5.11 is a portfolio company of Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE: CODI). Learn more about 5.11’s best-selling tactical gear and accessories at www.511tactical.com. Connect with 5.11 on Facebook, Twitter @511Tactical and on Instagram @511Tactical. #511tactical

About Navy SEAL Foundation

The Navy SEAL Foundation provides immediate and ongoing support and assistance to the Naval Special Warfare (NSW) community and its families, the families of the fallen, wounded NSW warriors, transitioning NSW veterans as well as post-9/11 SEAL and SWCC veterans.

U.S. Navy SEALs have been in sustained combat for over 16 years, performing hazardous work in unforgiving environments at an unrelenting pace. SEALs are currently deployed in over 30+ countries across the globe and spend up to 270 days each year in harm’s way. The Navy SEAL Foundation stands behind these warriors and their families by providing a comprehensive set of programs specifically designed to improve health and welfare, build and enhance resiliency, empower and educate families and provide critical support during times of illness, injury or loss.

Like the community it serves, the Foundation is a solid, high-performing organization committed to excellence. 94 cents of every dollar donated goes directly to current or future programs. This year the Navy SEAL Foundation received its 6th consecutive 4-star rating and its second ‘perfect 100’ score from Charity Navigator, a top charity watchdog, for sound fiscal management and commitment to accountability and transparency (top .7% of all rated charities).

To learn more, visit www.navySEALfoundation.org or contact us at 757.363.7490.

The Navy SEAL Foundation is a 501c3 national nonprofit charitable organization. TAX-ID 31-1728910. The Navy SEAL Foundation is a non-federal entity. It is not a part of the Department of Defense or any of its components, and it has no governmental status.