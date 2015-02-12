5.11 Tactical Debuts Limited-Edition Folds of Honor T-Shirt

Modesto, CA—5.11 Tactical®, the global innovator of tactical apparel and gear, today introduced the launch of the limited edition 5.11 Folds of Honor t-shirt. Created as part of its ongoing mission to support the Folds of Honor Foundation, 5.11 Tactical will donate a portion of the proceeds generated through the 5.11 Folds of Honor t-shirt to the nonprofit organization. Folds of Honor Foundation provides annual educational scholarships and tuition assistance to military families of those who have been killed or disabled while serving in active military duty.

To design the commemorative t-shirt, 5.11 Tactical teamed up with retired Sgt. LeGrand Strickland. Strickland left his civilian job as a professional graphic designer to serve the nation during Operation Enduring Freedom and sustained extensive injuries during an improvised explosive device (IED) attack on the Afghanistan/Pakistan border, which resulted in the need to amputate both of his legs. After returning home, Folds of Honor Foundation provided Strickland with the financial support he needed to ensure his two sons were receiving the education they needed.

“I’ve always believed that education is a gift that can’t be taken, and offering that gift to my children was a goal I wasn’t ready to give up on,” said Strickland. “The support Folds of Honor offered my family during a time of critical need is something I’ll always be thankful for; they made obtaining a quality education possible for our children. Having the opportunity to give back and support the organization by tapping into my design skills, and working with 5.11’s innovative product development team has truly been a privilege.”

Both committed to raising awareness of and support for the Folds of Honor Foundation, 5.11 Tactical and Strickland partnered to leverage their combined expertise and design a one-of-a-kind item. Available in red or blue color options, the t-shirt features premium 5.11 graphics that are resist fading and peeling.

“Our 5.11 Tactical team is tremendously excited to work with the Folds of Honor Foundation and Sgt. Strickland, whose dedication to both our country and his family are a true inspiration and embody our ‘Always Be Ready’ mindset,” said Tom Davin, CEO at 5.11 Tactical. “We are honored to support Folds of Honor and their ongoing mission of providing scholarships to veterans’ families.”

The Folds of Honor t-shirt is $22.99 MSRP and is available now at Galls.com, 5.11Tactical.comand Academy Sports (find the store location nearest to you here). To learn more about 5.11 Tactical’s Folds of Honor Series and the company’s wide breadth of tactical apparel and gear, please visit 511Tactical.com. More information on the Folds of Honor Foundation can be found at FoldsOfHonor.org.

Media interested in speaking with a 5.11 Tactical spokesperson should contact 5.11@formulapr.com.