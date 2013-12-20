An AR-15 Holiday Gift Guide

Its now been three days since we set aside some time to give thanks for all of our blessings with some of our most important blessings while we devoured more blessings. Tonight also marks the 5th night of Hanukkah, and Christmas is only 24 days away! Since it is a season where we focus on giving as a way to celebrate and remember a Gift given to us, this blog post will be used to offer some gift ideas for the AR-15 owner and enthusiast. These suggestions would be great gifts and may help stimulate other similar ideas for a perfect black rifle related Christmas gift. Blue highlighted words in the post below feature links that will take you to the product on our website for easy ordering.

The AR platform’s popularity has much to do with its modularity and ability for a single weapon to be tailored for a multitude of specific applications. If you’re looking for a gift for a hunter who wants to get into competitive sport shooting or vice versa, many parts of the AR-15 are relatively easy for the owner/end user to alter. There are a few essential tools that (along with reputable online instruction) can allow most anyone to make some dramatic changes to their weapon. If you have a vice and vice block for the weapon (or access to one from a friend, etc...), the TAPCO AR Armorer’s wrenchmakes an awesome gift for the owner of an AR-15. This wrench is a multi tool, allowing the user to perform barrel swaps, muzzle device changes, remove or replace buttstocks, and a few other tasks as well. It is important to have a good knowledge of the weapon in order to perform some of the mentioned tasks safely and successfully. If you are unsure of anything, it is imperative to seek the assistance of a qualified gunsmith to ensure safe assembly and proper testing of variables like headspace any time components like a barrel, bolt, or receiver are altered Not doing so could result in life threatening, dangerous results. With the proper tools and knowledge, it is not as difficult or frightening as these last few sentences may have made it out to be.

The barrel kits that are offered on our website are another great gift idea. They include everything one needs to have a differently configured rifle from the receiver forward (receiver not included). The barrel and associated small parts, handguards, delta ring assembly (if needed for handguard choice), gas tube, roll pin, and flash hider are all included in the barrel kit product. Much like our rifles and rifle kits, barrel kits are customizable to allow choice of barrel, gas block, handguard, and muzzle device from our extensive product line for whatever specific application is desired. The optional upgrades for these choices are offered at a discount from what the specific part would cost if purchased individually, so it is a great way to give a new look and capability to your current weapon platform...your 16" M4 barreled upper can be transformed into a 20" upper, perfect for predator hunting this winter and for an amazing price.

If your gift recipient has everything “good to go” on his/her DTI rifle, our website has some great gift ideas in apparel and Del-Ton accessories, too! There are t-shirts, sweatshirts, hats, and decals that will help display the pride and enjoyment that is a part of being the owner of a DTI AR-15. A couple of different apparel options are offered for both the ladies and men, and in some cool designs, fit, and color styles.

