Bates Awarded $6 Million U.S. Army Contract for Mountain Combat Boots

ROCKFORD, MI – Bates® Footwear, a division of Wolverine Worldwide, announced today that it will manufacture Temperate Weather Mountain Combat Boots for the U.S. Army under a new U.S. Government contract issued by Natick Contracting Division.

Bates will produce 64,000 pairs of the newly designed Mountain Combat boot within the next six months at their U.S.-based facility in Big Rapids, Michigan. This product meets all Berry Amendment requirements.

U.S. Congressman Dave Camp noted, “Bates produces some of the world’s most technologically advanced footwear for U.S. troops. Every time I visit the Big Rapids plant I leave more and more impressed by the dedication, commitment and tireless work ethic of the employees at Bates. This is great news for the Big Rapids community and fourth district of Michigan.”

This contract award, combined with the brand’s other recent contract awards for Army Hot Weather Mountain Combat Boots, brings the cumulative value of the Mountain Combat Boot contracts to just over $15 million in 2012. “We are very proud of our recent Army Mountain Combat Boot contract awards,” said Mike Stornant, Vice President and General Manager of Bates Footwear. “This is a relatively new product for the Army, and we are pleased they have chosen Bates based on our quality performance and ability to respond to the short-term delivery schedules required under these contracts. We remain committed to the U.S. Army and Department of Defense as we provide U.S. troops with the highest quality footwear that supports and protects them in their warfighting efforts.”

Bates is one of the leading suppliers of uniform footwear to all branches of the U.S. Military and has been building a reputation for uncompromising performance in uniform footwear for more than 125 years. Engineered advancements such as Bates Individual Comfort System and Bates DuraShocks® technology combine to set the brand apart and cement its status as the gold standard in uniform footwear.

For more information and to view the product lines please visitwww.batesfootwear.com. With a commitment to service and product excellence, Wolverine World Wide, Inc. is one of the world’s leading marketers of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport and uniform footwear and apparel. The Company’s portfolio of highly recognized brands includes: Merrell®, Hush Puppies®, Wolverine®, Sebago®, Cushe®, Chaco®, Bates®, HYTEST®, and Soft Style®. The Company also is the global footwear licensee of popular brands including CAT®, Harley-Davidson® and Patagonia®. The Company’s products are carried by leading retailers in the U.S. and globally in more than 190 countries and territories. For additional information, please visit our website,www.wolverineworldwide.com

About Bates Footwear

Founded in 1885 as a dress shoe manufacturer, today Bates® Footwear is dedicated to the development and manufacturing of uniform footwear for all branches of the military and civilian police forces. In 2003, the company joined the billion-dollar footwear giant, Wolverine Worldwide, Inc. and is headquartered in Rockford, Michigan.

About Wolverine Worldwide, Inc.

With a commitment to service and product excellence, Wolverine Worldwide, Inc. is one of the world’s leading marketers of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport and uniform footwear. The company’s portfolio of highly recognized brands includes: Bates®, Chaco®, Cushe®, Hush Puppies® HYTEST®, Merrell®, Sebago® and Wolverine®. The company is also the exclusive footwear licensee of popular brands including Cat® Footwear, Harley-Davidson® Footwear, and Patagonia® Footwear. The company’s products are carried by leading retailers in the U.S. and globally in 190 countries or territories.