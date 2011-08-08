Bates Partners with Galls to Give Away a Year’s Worth of Bates Shoes

Bates Footwear is partnering with Galls to award two fans with a year’s worth of Bates boots and shoes! Each package will be custom tailored to fit the winner’s footwear needs. Participants enter on either Bates or Galls’ facebook pages by filling out a short form. Promotion ends September 8, 2011. When you enter on the Bates Footwear Facebook page, participants will receive a coupon for free shipping off their next purchase just for signing up. Official Rules.