BELL HELMETS ANNOUNCES “PRO DEAL PROGRAM”

Membership Program Thanks Those Who Serve The Industry and The Community With Special VIP Discount on Bell Products



Scotts Valley, CA, October, 2013 – As a sign of gratitude, Bell Helmets is now offering VIP status through an exclusive “Pro Deal Program” for powersports industry professionals, active military and public service officials. The program offers an exclusive discount on Bell products, apparel and accessories to outdoor industry professionals who includes shop employees, retails sales associates, shop owners, mechanics, manufacturers, athletes, media and more. In addition to these industry pros, Bell extends its Pro Deal offering to public service professionals, including police, fire and active military.



“The motivation behind this program is helping those who are helping us, both in serving our industry, or our country and local communities,” said Chris Sackett, Business Unit Director – Powersports. “We believe we are a rare brand that occupies a place deep within the fabric of the Powersports industry and its history, and so it just makes sense to support those professionals that are a part of that fabric on a daily basis.”

Once submitted and approved, the applicant will receive a confirmation email and access to the store discounts by logging in on the Pro Deal landing page. Discounted products will be displayed with pricing in red. Annual purchase limits apply.

Individuals who meet the specific requirements can apply online at www.BellHelmets.com/ProDeal



About BELL Helmets:

From humble beginnings in the garage of a 1950’s Southern California speed shop to the heads of champions in auto, motorcycle and bicycle competitions all over the world, Bell is synonymous with protection and progression. Part of Easton-Bell Sports and based in Scotts Valley, Calif., Bell is the world leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of motorcycle and bicycle helmets and accessories.

Contact:

Heather Henricks

Bell Powersports Brand Manager

831-461-7512

hlhenricks@eastonbellsports.com