Classic Danner Fort Lewis Series Boot Now Available

Rugged, Strong and Built to Last

PORTLAND, Ore. – When your job demands the best of you, there is no other boot that will live up to the challenge like the Fort Lewis Series. Built upon years of the highest standards for rugged durability, quality, support and craftsmanship, the Fort Lewis firmly holds its place as a classic Danner boot to get the job done.

With a ten inch full-grain leather upper combined with a waterproof and breathable GORE-TEX® liner, the Fort Lewis is built to withstand even the most adverse environments that the job demands. The series offers the Fort Lewis in uninsulated styles to 600 grams of Thinsulate™ Ultra Insulation, making Fort Lewis the premium boot for every climate. The Fort Lewis Light is Danner’s answer to the military’s request for the Fort Lewis in a tan all leather or tan leather and a Cordura® upper. Modeled after the classic black uniform Fort Lewis, the Fort Lewis Light’s rugged quality is battle-tested for hostile conditions.

The Fort Lewis Series offers two outsole options, the Vibram® 148 Kletterlift is available on all styles and the Vibram® 1276 Sierra Dry Ice Compound is specially built for the 600-gram boot for slip resistance in extreme cold; the Fort Lewis Series is built with the end-user in mind. The Vibram outsole fights fatigue as it cushions and supports each step of the mission. This U.S. Army Forces Command (FORSCOM) approved boot stands proud and ready.

Built for a lifetime, the Fort Lewis is developed with a recraftable stitchdown construction for the many miles and years down the road should the boots need refinishing. Located at the Danner Factory in Portland, Ore., the recrafters can make oldt boots look new again. This service is only available for stitchdown style boots in a variety of packages.

The Fort Lewis is available in men’s sizes 7-15B, D and EE; women’s sizes 5-10M. The Fort Lewis Light is available in men’s sizes 7-16B, D and EE; women’s sizes 4-10, 11M. Made in the USA, the series has a suggested retail price starting from $259.95.

About Danner, Inc.

Danner designs and manufactures a complete line of innovative, functional and performance footwear for experts in the work and outdoor markets. With a commitment to craftsmanship, Danner continues to build on the Company’s 76-year heritage of being the “Experts Choice” by making premium-quality hiking, hunting, occupational, uniform and rugged casual footwear for men and women. Located in Portland, Ore., Danner is a wholly owned subsidiary of LaCrosse Footwear, Inc. For more information, please visit www.danner.com.