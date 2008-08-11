Danner Pursuit is Lighter, Faster and Stronger

…Than any Competition out There

PORTLAND, Ore. – Danner introduces the new Pursuit Series with a focus on being lighter, faster and stronger for fall 2008. Only Danner can build on the expert grade EXO Lite platform to offer daylong support in a lightweight and supportive package.

Danner wants to provide a solution and a tool to get the job done. The Pursuit is available in two breathable styles to ensure it’s performing at the highest level. The Pursuit DXTVent is available for those working in a dry environment where ultimate breathability can be achieved with Danner’s DXTVent (Danner Expert Technology). The boot utilizes a combination of performance materials to circulate the air around the foot to keep feet cool and comfortable. Should an officer be up against a wet environment, the Pursuit is available with GORE-TEX® XCR, a waterproof and ultra breathable liner. XCR is utilized in sport inspired designs where increased breathability is vital.

The Pursuit is built on Danner’s EXO Lite platform that ensures lightweight performance. The EXO Lite features an internal and external guardrail heel stabilizer for additional support. The EVA midsole provides essential shock absorption and cushioning while on the go or on a stakeout. The trail guard provides added forefoot protection from debris so that nothing will slow an officer down. The EXO Lite has a high-traction rubber outsole to limit slipping on wet surfaces so that every step feels secure.

The Danner Pursuit is available in three DXTVent breathable styles: 3-inch Pursuit DXTVent (for a retail price of $99.95), 6-inch Pursuit DXTVent ($109.95), 8-inch Pursuit DXTVent ($119.95). The Pursuit is also available in two GORE-TEX® XCR waterproof and breathable styles: 6-inch Pursuit GTX ($129.95) and 8-inch Pursuit GTX ($139.95). The series is available in men’s sizes 7-12D, 7-13EE (half sizes to 12).

Danner designs and manufactures a complete line of innovative, functional and performance footwear for experts in the work and outdoor markets. With a commitment to craftsmanship, Danner continues to build on the Company’s 75-year heritage of being the “Experts Choice” by making premium-quality hiking, hunting, occupational, uniform and rugged casual footwear for men and women. Located in Portland, Ore., Danner is a wholly owned subsidiary of LaCrosse Footwear, Inc. For more information, please visit www.danner.com.

