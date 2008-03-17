Danner’s Telson GTX Features Cutting Edge EXO Platform and Optional Side Zip

Built from the ground up, the Telson GTX features the patent pending EXOÔ platform, which combines Danner’s famous quality and durability with the lightweight performance of an athletic shoe. Featuring full-grain leather and Corduraâ upper and a durable, street stable outsole, optional side zip feature, and an integrated GORE-TEX® breathable waterproof lining, the Telson GTX is built to last.

For more information visit www.danner.com.