Galls and Quartermaster Merge to Create Leading Distributor and Marketer of Public Safety Products

LEXINGTON, Ky. & CERRITOS, Calif. -- Galls, LLC, a full service marketer and distributor of public safety, first responder and private security products, announced today that it has merged with Cerritos, California based Quartermaster, Inc. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Galls was acquired by New York-based private equity firm CI Capital Partners in September, 2011, as a platform investment in the public safety products market.

For over 37 years, Quartermaster has been a leading national multi-channel specialty distributor of public safety products. Its “head to toe” uniform and equipment solutions include duty gear, uniforms, casual duty and tactical apparel, footwear, and accessories. Quartermaster serves approximately 100,000 customers nationally ranging from private security, to federal, state and local law enforcement, to the U.S. Military. Quartermaster markets its products through a multi-channel selling strategy which includes dedicated salespeople, a highly efficient e-commerce platform, well-known seasonal product catalogs and four retail service center locations.

Bob San Julian, Chief Executive Officer of Galls said, “We are very excited to announce the merger of these two industry leaders. Quartermaster’s large customer base will benefit from Galls’ broad product offering, high level of customer service, and East Coast distribution capabilities. In turn, Quartermaster’s highly recognizable private label brand, long-standing relationships with key suppliers, and established West Coast distribution presence will be instrumental as we compete for customers in the public safety products sector.”

Jim Duncan, current Chief Executive Officer of Quartermaster, will become President of the combined company. Mr. Duncan commented, “Quartermaster has achieved tremendous success on its own since 1974. As we look toward our future growth, we realize that joining forces with Galls and forming a national distribution platform is the best means of serving our customers. Galls and Quartermaster share a commitment to the highest standards of quality and customer service, making Galls an ideal partner for us going forward.”

“When we closed the acquisition of Galls last fall, it was our goal to build and position this business for long-term growth and profitability, both organically and through strategic acquisitions,” said Thomas Ritchie, Managing Director at CI Capital Partners. “Quartermaster’s strong brand recognition, marketing capabilities, and experienced sales organization make it an exceptional combination with the Galls platform.”

PNC Business Credit, AEA Mezzanine and PennantPark Investment Corporation provided financing for the transaction.

Stephens Inc. acted as financial advisor to Quartermaster. Honigman Miller Schwartz and Cohn LLP provided legal counsel to Quartermaster and Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP provided legal counsel to Galls.

About Galls, LLC

Galls markets and distributes a wide variety of uniforms and professional gear for law enforcement, firefighters, emergency medical technicians (EMTs), and others who ensure individuals’ safety and security. Based in Lexington, KY, Galls serves more than one million customers per year, delivering to more than 100 countries. Learn more about Galls at www.galls.com.

About Quartermaster, Inc.

Quartermaster, Inc. markets and distributes uniforms and equipment to law enforcement, military, EMT, security and other public safety professionals, companies, organizations and government agencies, both domestic and international. Headquartered in Cerritos, CA, Quartermaster is the largest distributor to the private security industry and services 100,000 active customers. To learn more about Quartermaster, please visit www.qmuniforms.com.