Gargoyles Eyewear Partners with the Special Operations Warrior Foundation to Create the Fallen Heroes Project

Gargoyles Performance Eyewear has teamed up with the Special Operations Warrior Foundation with our new Fallen Heroes Project. A project with the sole mission of giving back to the troops who have supported Gargoyles for 30 years.

Our special-edition Shakedown fuses cause and performance while showing our dedication. With a strong balance of form and function, the Shakedown has a bold, distinctive look adorned with an urban digi-camo frame print, black logos and rubber temple tips. Designed for performance, the Fallen Heroes Project Shakedown is ideal for every day use or mission-oriented pursuits.

The Special Operations Warrior Foundation provides full educational scholarship grants and family counseling to the surviving children of special operations personnel who die in operational or training missions. In addition, they provide immediate financial assistance to severely wounded special operations personnel and their families in times of need. For more information on Special Operations Warrior Foundation, please visit www.specialops.org.

With your help, Gargoyles pledges to donate $5.00 of each Fallen Heroes Project sunglass sold to the Special Operations Warrior Foundation - our way of supporting the troops that protect us day in and day out.

Visit us at GargoylesEyewear.com to learn more or view our complete line of Function First eyewear.