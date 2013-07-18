GLOCK Secures Atlanta Police Department as Newest Law Enforcement Customer

Department switch to GLOCK marks first pistol manufacturer change in approximately 70 years



(July 17, 2013) – Today GLOCK, Inc. announced that the Atlanta Police Department (APD) ordered and started receiving 2,300 GLOCK 22 Generation 4 pistols. The APD is transitioning away from a Mass.-based polymer-framed pistol manufacturer with whom they have had a long-standing relationship, dating back to the 1940s.

The APD’s decision to break their previous 70-plus year pistol relationship and transition to GLOCK pistols is particularly important, based on its conviction that GLOCK is the best pistol for its officers to carry. The APD orchestrated a full year of extensive testing to ultimately choose the GLOCK pistols due to what they considered best-in-class product reliability. By choosing GLOCK, the APD is helping support the local economy and the approximately 400 metro Atlanta residents that are employed by GLOCK.

“We believe GLOCK offers a trusted, superior firearm for our officers,” said Atlanta Police Chief George N. Turner. “They are industry leaders, and with headquarters here in Cobb County, we’re expecting superb customer service. Making sure our officers are provided the best equipment possible is in keeping with our mission of creating a safer Atlanta by reducing crime, ensuring the safety of our citizens and building trust in partnership with our communities.”

The department-wide transition to GLOCK from the Mass.-based pistol manufacturer has already begun and will continue through April of 2014. The APD Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team has adopted the GLOCK 21 Generation 4 pistol, due to mission-specific requirements for the .45 ACP.

“The long-anticipated transition of APD into GLOCK pistols is a significant win for GLOCK and the APD,” shared Josh Dorsey, GLOCK Vice President. “We are very excited to equip our local agency with GLOCK pistols, and anticipate a growing relationship in the future.”

GLOCK is the preferred firearm of law enforcement across the United States, with approximately 65 percent of agencies using GLOCK pistols. GLOCK contributes millions of dollars annually to non-profit organizations that support law enforcement and military personnel.

