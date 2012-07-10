HAPCOA Aguila Recipient Appointed to US National Security Advisor to the Newly Elected President of Honduras.

On February 7, 2012, the U.S. Government announced, that under the direction of U.S. Ambassador to Honduras Lisa Kubiske, U.S. Ambassador Oliver P. Garza will assist the Honduran government with development and implementation of HondurasÕs national security strategy to stem high levels of violence and impunity.

Ambassador Garza will serve as a senior-level technical expert for Honduran President Porfirio Lobo on citizen security, rule of law, and counter-narcotics issues. In coordination with the Embassy, he will also work with the Honduran government to identify opportunities to leverage security and development assistance from the U.S. government, the international donor community, and multilateral institutions to strengthen citizen safety in Honduras.

Congratulations to Ambassador Garza on behalf of his HAPCOA family.