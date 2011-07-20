Hero’s Pride Releases Four New Tribute Emblem Designs for Sept. 11 Remembrance

Chatsworth, CA —Hero’s Pride releases four Tribute emblems officially licensed by the State of New York in remembrance of 9/11. These remarkable 12 inch emblems are part of the sought after Tribute Collection®. Each emblem has an impressive 160,000 stitches and respectively picture what was and what will be on the World Trade Center site.



A team of dedicated Hero’s Pride staff headed by Dave Steinman, CEO led the design efforts of the four tribute emblems. Three of the four emblems pay tribute to the NYPD, NYFD and the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey by picturing their emblems in each patch.

“It was important to us to remember the heroes who gave their lives on 9/11,” said Dave Steinman, “so we incorporated the NYPD, NYFD and the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey’s emblems inside each tribute.”

Hero’s Pride started The Tribute Collection® after 9/11 with patriotic designs in remembrance of 9/11 and has since expanded the collection to include military tribute emblems, humorous emblems, caps and printed t-shirts. The Tribute Collection® includes more than 50 different tribute designs.

These notable Tribute Emblems are available at local uniform stores and Hero’s Pride dealers.

