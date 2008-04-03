New Dual-Compliance Brush Pants Ease Budgets, Purchasing from Forestry Suppliers Inc.

http://www.forestry-suppliers.com/ Nomex IIIA Pants are Dual compliant for both Stationwear and Wildland Fire Standards

When it comes to comfort and protection, Crew Boss™ is the name that comes to mind. And now, Crew Boss pants are available in a dual-compliant 6.8 oz. Nomex IIIA designed specifically for crews that respond to both structure and wildland fires.

Dual-Compliant 6.8 oz. Nomex® IIIA Brush Pants are UL listed and are constructed in accordance with NFPA 1975 standards for stationwear as well as NFPA 1977 (1998 edition) standards for wildland fire fighting protective clothing. This dual-compliance could mean substantial savings to small and rural volunteer companies. Crew Boss wildland pants are also available in the standard 9.5 oz. Indura cotton.

Both fabric styles feature oversized belt loops, 2˝ elastic back band, two large rear pockets, two bellows thigh pockets with full flap closures, two front slash pockets, hook and loop ankle straps and self-locking brass zipper fly with snap closure. Available in forest service green or navy blue, Crew Boss pants are stitched with Nomex thread throughout.

Topping the Crew Boss line are wildland fire shirts, constructed with the same care and quality as the pants. Available in 9.5 oz. Indura cotton or 6.0 oz. Nomex IIIA, brush Shirts are constructed in accordance with NFPA 1977 (1998 edition) standards for wildland fire fighting protective clothing and are also UL listed. Available in yellow, both fabric styles feature a button-up front, adjustable cuffs and two breast pockets with Velcro® closures.

Find our complete selection of wildland fire fighting gear and equipment in our current catalog

