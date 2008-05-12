New Striker II Series Performs With Lightweight Support

Danner Uniform Boots Continue Tradition of Building the Best Boot in their Class

PORTLAND, Ore. – Danner’s reputation is built on quality and durability from the outdoors to the men and women that serve our country and protect our streets. Building on a successful heritage and further strengthening a loved series in the uniform category, Danner introduces the Striker II Series.

http://www.danner.com/product/striker+ii+dxtvent+uniform+boots.do?search=basic&keyword=striker+ii+dxtvent&sortby=price&asc=false&page=1

The original Striker Series built confidence in the field because stability and durability started from the ground up. Danner has taken an expert quality boot and enhanced it with a new extremely light platform, improved styling and ankle support for the Striker II Series. The new Danner TFX LITE (TERRA FORCE™ X LITE) performance platform provides a solid base with an oil and slip resistant outsole for ultimate agility and stability in the field. The non-metallic hardware is ideal for high level security jobs and quick entry through electronic metal detectors.

There are four styles to the Striker II Series to meet any environment and condition head on:

The Striker II DXTVent is developed with Danner’s own DXTVent (Danner Expert Technology for ultimate breathability) that combines high-performance athletic materials to aid heat and moisture transfer keeping feet cool, comfortable and odor-free. The advanced technology increases breathability and allows for all day boot comfort in warm and extremely hot conditions. The new Striker II DXTVent is built with full-grain leather, fully breathable quarter panels and lining material. The leather is perforated on the instep to allow for maximum ventilation.

The Striker Side Zip II GTX has all the advanced benefits of the new series, but stands apart with the convenient non-Metallic YKK® side zipper that allows for quick and easy entry and exit. Featuring durable full-grain leather and a waterproof GORE-TEX liner, the new Striker Side Zip II will stand up against all elements. New for fall 2008, the Striker Side Zip II GTX will also be available in July with a Pro-Tec™ non-metallic toe (NMT) that meets or exceeds ASTM F2413-05 1/75 C/75 EH standards (style 42985).

The Striker II has two additional Leather and 1000 Denier Nylon options, the Striker II 8-inch GTX and the Striker 45 II GTX (featuring a 4.5-inch ankle height). These two options provide different heights; both focus on increased ankle support and all the advanced options of the new series. Built to match the harshest conditions, the Striker II 8-inch GTX is the most universal boot in the series. The Striker 45 II is designed for the officer looking for full boot support without a boot feel. Both series options feature a GORE-TEX liner to provide waterproof protection in the field.

The new Striker II Series is available in men’s sizes 7-15D, 8-14EE (wide); half sizes available to 12. The Striker 45 II is also available in women’s sizes 5-11M. The Striker II Series is available for the following suggested prices: Striker 45 II – $139.95; Striker II GTX – $159.95; Striker Side Zip II GTX – $189.95; Striker II DXTVent – $139.95. The Striker Side Zip II GTX with NMT will be available for fall 2008 in July for a suggested retail price of $199.95.

About Danner, Inc.

Danner designs and manufactures a complete line of innovative, functional and performance footwear for experts in the work and outdoor markets. With a commitment to craftsmanship, Danner continues to build on the Company’s 76-year heritage of being the “Experts Choice” by making premium-quality hiking, hunting, occupational, uniform and rugged casual footwear for men and women. Located in Portland, Ore., Danner is a wholly owned subsidiary of LaCrosse Footwear, Inc. For more information, please visit www.danner.com.