PoliceStore.com Now Offers Apparel for Law Enforcement, Military and Security Professionals

As part of their continuing expansion of product offerings for military, police agencies and other emergency personnel, Brownells’ PoliceStore.com will soon offer uniform and tactical clothing lines from the three manufacturers of high-quality and innovative police and military clothing.

5.11 Tactical Series, TruSpec Apparel, and Woolrich Elite Series Tactical clothing, shoes and boots meet PoliceStore.com’s critical requirements for function, looks and durability. The new line of apparel will launch on Wednesday, April 27, 2011 with shoes and boots being introduced this fall. “PoliceStore.com features the highest quality and largest variety of products specifically chosen for our law enforcement, corrections, military and private security personnel, by guys who’ve served,” commented Brownells LE General Manager, Steve Denny. The newly reorganized PoliceStore.com will feature 360 degree photos of the new tactical apparel lines, a feature that no other online law enforcement supplier offers.

“PoliceStore.com now has the ability to outfit individual operators and agencies alike,” said Denny. “With features like the new 360 degree photos, we are confident that officers and security professionals will have a better shopping experience,” continued Denny. Quotes are available for quantity buys and Brownells’ features discounted prices for active duty, reserve or retired law enforcement officers, military and security professionals. There is no minimum order size or small order fees and all products are backed by the Brownells Forever Guarantee.

About PoliceStore.com

PoliceStore.com is the newest full-line supplier of duty gear, tactical equipment plus a full line of firearms parts and accessories. In association with Brownells Training Group, PoliceStore.com is a full service division dedicated to providing the best to today’s law enforcement, military and security professionals. To order, or for more information, call 800-741-0308 or visit policestore.com and mention code PHK.