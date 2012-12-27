PROPPER Releases Sweep Collection

New apparel line designed for officers working in non-uniform environments

St. Louis, MO – PROPPER INTERNATIONAL announces PROPPER Sweep, a new product line designed for the non-uniform and off-duty officer. This collection features eight new garments that combine modern silhouettes with functional, low-profile tactical features like quiet magnet closures and hidden CCW access.

A portion of proceeds from all PROPPER Sweep apparel will benefit Sheep Dog Impact Assistance, a non-profit organization that supports military and law enforcement personnel in times of need. Shoppers can look for a Sheep Dog hangtag on all Sweep garments to identify qualifying products in store.

One standout from PROPPER’s new Sweep collection is the Cover Hoodie, which conceals its tactical features in a traditional hooded sweatshirt design. The seemingly-innocent kangaroo pocket offers ambi CCW access with a sleek magnet closure for silent access to a weapon. A pull-out ID panel on the arm commands authority when needed. For those who prefer a zip front, the 314 Hooded Sweatshirt also provides silent pass-through access with sleek magnet closure and a pull-out ID panel on the left chest. Both sweatshirts are made from soft smooth-faced fleece fabric and available in black, charcoal and LAPD Navy.

PROPPER’s new puff outerwear showcases a clever innovation in the tactical category. The Profile Puff Jacket and El Jefe Puff Vest utilize quilted fabric to conceal pull-out ID panels on the chest and back, allowing the wearer to transition from covert casual to tactical in seconds. Both items also feature double sliders on the zipper for easy access to a weapon and slip-resistant shoulder panels for a strap or sling. These puff outerwear pieces are available in black, charcoal and LAPD navy.

For a more professional look, PROPPER offers the District Pant, a soft twill pant that conceals supplies and accessories in an unassuming chino style. The District Pant is available in black, khaki, olive and LAPD navy and pairs well with the Independent Button Up, a plaid shirt with hidden quick-access features like a false button front for quick CCW access, tear-away side seams and dual chest pockets with quiet magnet closure.

PROPPER’s customized brand engagement vehicles are traveling across the country to demo these new products and more from the Sweep collection. Fans of PROPPER can follow the mobile tour or find a local PROPPER retailer at www.propper.com.

ABOUT PROPPER

PROPPER INTERNATIONAL is one of the largest suppliers to the United States armed forces, having manufactured over 120 million garments for the U.S. Department of Defense. PROPPER also manufactures apparel for law enforcement, first responder and tactical markets. PROPPER commercial products are distributed through more than 3,000 military, public safety, outdoor and specialty retail stores and websites across the country. For more information, visit www.propper.com.