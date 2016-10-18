Standard Law makes it easier for Police, Fire, EMT, and Corrections Officers to buy what they need with new online ordering system

Become a Stdlaw.net member and receive 15% off on first order over $100.

WILLOUGHBY, Ohio – When Nico Cottone bought Standard Law earlier this year, it was known for its dedication to providing custom uniform tailoring and premier products for police, fire, EMTs, and corrections officers at its 4920 East 345th Street store in Willoughby, Ohio near Cleveland.

Although Standard Law had the benefit of a ‘brick and mortar’ store with a unique focus on first responders, its customers’ buying habits were changing. Which is why Cottone, who has a background in supply chain, systems and process improvement, strove to introduce better customer service with a revamped http://www.stdlaw.net and a new back-end online ordering system.

The Changing Process of Ordering Uniform Pants

For many years, police and fire departments had their own quartermasters who issued supplies including firearms, vests, and tailored uniforms. However, a growing number of departments have put the responsibility of acquiring uniforms and accessories to the individual first responder. The most common procedure is to give a police officer, EMT, or firefighter a set dollar amount to spend on their own gear and uniforms. If they manage to buy their supplies for less, then they can keep the difference. But knowing what is approved by the department and durable enough isn’t always known by the individual now responsible for their own gear.

“It tempts them to buy cheap stuff online,” said Cottone. “But if the products aren’t approved for the job or meet department specifications then it may cost them more because they may have to repurchase a replacement with their own money.”

Every uniform ordered by Standard Law is verified by the company to ensure it meets the requirements of the customer’s department. What type of patches to include and where they are located are just a few of the specifications that they check.

“These men and women protect us, the least we can do is protect them from inferior products.”

One Place for Everything a First Responder Needs Unlike hunting supply shops, Standard Law’s store and website, http://www.stdlaw.net, sells everything a first responder may need such as:

• Apparel, including cold weather and outwear

• Footwear

• Firearms including class 3

• Duty Gear (batons, holders, etc.)

• Lighting

• Holsters

• Weapons Accessories

• Optics

• Ammo

• Knives

The new site:

• Includes order history for easy ordering of frequent purchases.

• Has a new chat feature for the immediate answering of questions regarding products or ordering.

• Includes ‘officer pricin’ and state contract negotiated pricing

About Standard Law

Standard Law strives to be the most dependable provider of goods and services to the law enforcement, firefighting, and EMT communities with an emphasis on quality and responsiveness. For more information, visit http://www.stdlaw.net, call 440-942-2800, or email contact@stdlaw.net