Stephen House SWAT Life Scholarship to Award Breaching Equipment to a Tactical Team in Need

Central Florida, The path of least resistance is not always available to tactical teams. Part of a contingency plan may call for manual opening of an entry point. To do so safely is about tactics, technique, but the third component is the equipment.

American Tactical Entry Accessories Mfg. is quickly becoming the “go-to” of American made companies with their breaching equipment and entry accessories. SWAT Life and American Tactical Entry Accessories Mfg. have joined up to offer the first Stephen House SWAT Life Scholarship of 2014 with an award of breaching equipment, to get you through the door.

The equipment includes: one (1) Zeus Series Compact Battering Ram, one (1) 100” “Thunderstick” Flashbang Pole , and one (1) HTB30 (Halligan Type Bar) . All manufactured here in the USA. The equipment is valued at more than $1200.00

The Scholarship application will be open until April 5th , 2014. The Stephen House SWAT Life Scholarship is named for a fallen Central Florida SWAT Team Leader who was killed during a warrant service on February 15th , 1989. Surviving members of Stephen’s family participate in the award selection for the scholarship.

Statements:

“We hooked up with American Tactical Entry Accessories at SWAT Round Up International in November 2013. These guys are putting out some outstanding breaching gear. It was almost immediate that we knew we would be joining efforts to get this gear in the right hands. Rich Rosario, Bob Zayas and crew, work with law enforcement to develop the best gear and their customer service is outstanding. We thank them for supporting the Tactical Community.” Cleyton Bray; CEO SWAT Life: Brothers for Adversity

“After being introduced to SWAT Life at SWAT Round-Up we knew their mission and goals were exactly what is right about giving back. Although American Tactical Entry Accessories is our business, our number one goal is and will always be doing our small part to make sure that every Tactical Officer is given the best opportunity to be able to go home to their family at the end of their shift. It is an honor to be asked to participate in a cause such as this, and we look forward to a long relationship with SWAT Life and the Tactical Community as a whole.” Rich Rosario – owner, American Tactical Entry Accessories Mfg

The Stephen House SWAT Life Scholarship application for the breaching equipment will be available on Sunday March 16, 2014 at www.swatlifebrothers.com and will run until April 5th, 2014.

