Striker II Assault Provides Ultimate Protection

https://go.praetoriandigital.com/?target=art_V2LLu8Hr4pdvSoU1&source=pct_NBuor02JnR4BYQ0I

The Tank of all Boots, the Danner Striker II Assault Will Get the Job Done

PORTLAND, Ore. – The Striker™ II Assault is the ultimate protective weapon that a tactical officer can rely on for the toughest conditions. Whether a door needs to be kicked in or a force needs to be reckoned with, the new Striker II Assault has special performance and protective benefits for the most aggressive encounter.

The Striker II Assault is part of the Danner Striker II Series, built on a durable and supportive platform, now even more lightweight than ever. The Danner TFX LITE (TERRA FORCE™ X LITE) performance platform provides a solid base with a slip resistant outsole for ultimate agility and stability in the field.

The Striker II Assault features protective elements that make all the difference during an aggressive pursuit. The lace shroud protects laces from snagging when the call to action means quickly entering and detaining a suspect without any issues. Taking protection seriously, the Striker II Assault has been developed with Danner’s puncture-resistant Flex-Shield II midsole that meets ANSI specifications, to ensure that no nail or debris will penetrate.

The Striker II Assault features full protection with CROSSTECH®, the ultimate waterproof and breathable liner that protects against blood-borne pathogens. The boot features full-grain leather and breathable quarter panels for durability and comfort. The abrasion-resistant toe and heel guard will increase the longevity and wear of the boot. Lastly, the Striker II Assault features an integrated external knife pocket to complete the ultimate special tactics boot.

The Striker™ II Assault is available for a suggested retail price of $189.95 in men’s sizes 7-15D, 8-14EE (wide); half sizes available to 12.

About Danner, Inc.

Danner designs and manufactures a complete line of innovative, functional and performance footwear for experts in the work and outdoor markets. With a commitment

to craftsmanship, Danner continues to build on the Company’s 75-year heritage of being the “Experts Choice” by making premium-quality hiking, hunting, occupational, uniform and rugged casual footwear for men and women. Located in Portland, Ore., Danner is a wholly owned subsidiary of LaCrosse Footwear, Inc. For more information, please visit www.danner.com.