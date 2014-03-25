SWAT Life and the NTOA Tactical Conference and Trade Show 2014

The Stephen House SWAT Life Scholarship Can Get You to Mobile, Alabama

Central Florida, SWAT Life: Brothers for Adversity is proud to announce its partnership with the National Tactical Officers Association in offering an individual the opportunity to attend NTOA’s 2014 Tactical Conference and Trade Show in Mobile, Alabama on Sept. 21 – 26, 2014. Funding is provided via the Stephen House SWAT Life Scholarship.

The individual award will cover the conference fee and hotel for the entire week! This is the second Stephen House SWAT Life Scholarship being offered in 2014, the first towards training.

The NTOA is the national standard for special weapons and tactics. Their mission is to enhance the performance and professional status of law enforcement personnel by providing a credible and proven training resource, as well as a forum for the development of tactics and information exchange.

The Association’s ultimate goal is to improve public safety and domestic security through training, education and tactical excellence.

The National Tactical Officers Association operates with Veritas (truth, honesty and integrity) in all of its relationships.

The deadline to apply for a scholarship is June 30, 2014. You must be an “individual” member of NTOA, and it’s easy and inexpensive to join!

Statements:

“There is no greater honor, or way of remembering Stephen House, than when SWAT Life: Brothers for Adversity gets to partner with the National Tactical Officers Association. They are the leading tactical organization in the world. Thank you NTOA for letting us play a part! Thank you to all those who continue to support SWAT Life. It is you, our brothers and sisters, who make efforts to provide you training and equipment possible.” Cleyton Bray, CEO

Availability

National Tactical Officers Association is currently accepting applications. The deadline to apply is June 30th, 2014 at 1700 hours EST. Apply for the scholarship here: http://ntoa.org/site/tactical-conference/scholarships.html.

Learn more about the National Tactical Officers Association and how you can join at: www.ntoa.org

Go to: www.swatlifebrothers.com to learn more about the Stephen House SWAT Life Scholarship and where you can buy great tactical gear and support the Tactical Community.