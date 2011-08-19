‘The Gunny’, R. Lee Ermey, Signs On to Promote TRU-SPEC

Marietta, GA - Gunnery Sgt. R. Lee Ermey, USMC (Ret.) -- popularly known as “The Gunny” -- has become the official celebrity spokesperson for TRU-SPEC’s® line of tactically inspired apparel. Ermey’s Marine experience included tours in Vietnam and as a real life Marine Drill Instructor. However, his greatest public acclaim has been earned as an accomplished character actor in motion pictures, most notably his Golden Globe-nominated iconic performance as Gunnery Sgt. Hartman, the tough as nails D.I. in the 1987 Stanley Kubrick classic Full Metal Jacket. Ermey starred in over 100 episodes of History Channel’s successful Mail Call series, and most recently starred in History’s Lock N’ Load with R. Lee Ermey.

TRU-SPEC products receiving the “Gunny Approved™" endorsement include:

- TRU-SPEC 24-7 Series

- TRU-SPEC Tactical Response Uniformand TRU XTREME

- TRU-SPEC Classic BDUs

-WeatherShield and H2O Proof Outerwear

-XFIRE Fire Protective Clothing

-CORDURAbrand Baselayer by TRU-SPEC

According to TRU-SPEC Vice President of Marketing, Darrell Jacks, R. Lee Ermey’s background makes him a perfect match for TRU-SPEC: "’The Gunny’s extensive personal experience with military and law enforcement equipment makes him an extremely credible, as well as a very recognizable addition to our marketing team. ‘The Gunny’ also only endorses products he uses and believes in, so we are honored to have his enthusiastic personal endorsement of the TRU-SPEC product line,” Jacks said.

About TRU-SPEC®

Since 1950, ATLANCO® has been one of the leading suppliers of personal equipment, material and uniforms to the military, law enforcement and public safety markets. To the many thousands of police, firefighters, EMTs and military personnel who use and depend on our products daily, the names ATLANCO® and TRU-SPEC®; have become synonymous with quality, innovation and service.