Tru-Spec by Atlanco Partnering with Feeding the Need Globally, Inc. Presents Warming Homeless Hearts

Marietta, GA- TRU-SPEC® by ATLANCO® in partnership with Feeding the Need Globally, Inc. presents the First Annual Warming Homeless Hearts fundraiser which will be held throughout the greater Atlanta area and Memphis, TN areas.

Wool blend blankets will be given to the homeless in the Atlanta area via MUST ministries, Nicholas House, Cross Roads, Catholic Mission, Action Ministry and in the Memphis area via Manna House and the Memphis Family Shelter. The main goal is to supply blankets to as many organizations working with the homeless as the donations and supplies can support. ATLANCO® will be donating the initial 5,000 blankets to Feeding the Need Globally, Inc. which will in turn request donations of $5 per blanket. Net proceeds will benefit C.O.P.S. (Concerns of Police Survivors) and the Special Operations Warrior Foundation.

“ATLANCO® is proud to be a part of the Warming Homeless Hearts fundraiser and to be able to bring much needed warmth with a blanket to someone this holiday season. We also have a long history of supporting the individuals and families of those that go in harm’s way,” states Carl Zaglin, President of ATLANCO®. “We are proud that the proceeds will benefit these two great organizations which make such a vital impact in the communities in which we all live.”

Feeding the Need Globally, Inc. is a dynamic Non-Profit organization that currently focuses on the physical and mental health of people all over the world. Feeding The Need Globally, Inc. is dependent upon generous donations to continue combating the suffering of unfortunate impoverished families. As a grassroots, all volunteer organization with minimal overhead, Feeding the Need Globally, Inc. orchestrates relief that can be seen in the faces of those benefited.

For additional information, please visit: www.feedingtheneed.net.

www.truspec.com

www.nationalcops.org

www.specialops.org