Ugly is The Goal for This Year’s Holiday Party

VALENCIA, Calif. - The ugly sleigh is set to arrive in at LA Police Gear, Inc. this October delivering the necessary apparel for a successful Ugly Christmas Sweater Party.

Already well known for their Tactical Christmas Stockings, LA Police Gear decided to kick it up a notch this holiday season with their own line of ugly Christmas sweaters. No longer will the holiday cheer be confined to your mantle. Wearing your ugly Christmas sweater will bring smiles to many a face wherever you go.

“10 years ago, Jordan Birch, Chris Boyd, and Scott Lindsay set out with one goal in mind, to organize the cheesiest feel-good Christmas party ever. It was the beginning of a tradition among our group of friends and has been officially dubbed the ‘Annual Ugly Christmas Sweater Party’.

In 2005, the party made a leap to an even larger venue, attracting over 400 people with very little advertising or promotional effort. In 2006 the celebration moved once again, to one of Vancouver’s premiere show venues.”

Those are the claims laid out by the founders and some quick research does indicate that credit for the Ugly Christmas Sweater Party is granted to the folks up in America’s Hat. So blame Canada or thank them rather because 10 years later, the Ugly Christmas Sweater Party is still going strong, even here in the US of A.

As recent as 2011, both TIME and The Washington Post were talking about the trend of Ugly Holiday Sweater Parties in some attempt to explain them. LA Police Gear feels that just about any reason is a good reason to party. Make it a fundraiser and it just adds to the spirit of the holiday season.

When the ugly sleigh finally touches down there will be six different LA Police Gear ugly sweater designs to choose from in sizes ranging from Small to XXL. Some notable designs include the “Dive Bomber Christmas Sweater,” American Flag Christmas Sweater,” and the Gingerbread Men Christmas Sweater.”

LA Police Gear highly encourages you to plan a holiday party for your friends and family. That addition of these ugly Christmas sweaters will amp up the fun factor and have them talking long after the party is over. Call it an Ugly Holiday Sweater Party if you prefer and don’t sweat the Christmas in your ugly, new sweater.

