U.S. Army Honors Danner for Outstanding Support

PORTLAND, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Danner, Inc., a subsidiary of LaCrosse Footwear, Inc. (Nasdaq:BOOT), a leading provider of branded work and outdoor footwear for expert users, was recognized on two separate occasions for its support of the U.S. Army.

On April 18, 2008, the ROTC program at the University of Portland honored Danner for supporting the Ranger Challenge, where officers in training at more than 300 universities compete nationwide in a three-day event to test leadership, physical conditioning and field exercise skills in extreme controlled environments. Danner donated boots and gift certificates to support the program.

On April 19, 2008, Danner was again honored as “Corporate Sponsor of the Year” from the Association of the U.S. Army (AUSA) Columbia River Chapter. The award recognized Danner’s support for soldiers throughout Oregon and southern Washington in providing them with high-quality, high-performance footwear. Danner supports the Chapter’s goal to serve the U.S. Army in aiding their ability to secure the best personal protective equipment available.

“We are very appreciative of those who dedicate their lives to serve our country,” said Joseph P. Schneider, president and CEO of LaCrosse Footwear, Inc. “While our primary aim is to develop the best footwear for our men and women in uniform, we also feel that it’s our duty to promote these causes and events where possible to encourage the growth and support of the military.”

