Witmer Public Safety Group, Inc. acquires Interstate Arms

COATESVILLE, Pa. — Witmer Public Safety Group, Inc. (WPSG), the nation’s leading multi-channel distributor of public safety equipment, supplies, training, and service, is excited to announce their recent acquisition of Interstate Arms, the nation’s oldest wholesaler of firearms, weapon accessories and ammunition, headquartered in Billerica, MA.

“We are pleased to bring Interstate Arms into our family of public safety brands,” said James Witmer, CEO of WPSG. “In addition to serving the wholesale commercial firearms industry for over four decades, Interstate Arms has also become a leading distributor of law enforcement products. By pairing their trusted brand with our extensive product assortment, state-of-the-art distribution center, and cutting edge web platform, we’ll be able to provide their loyal customer base with an unmatched buying experience.”

Rich Nutile, Interstate Arms Branch Manager, added, “WPSG’s dominance in the law enforcement market provides our sales team with immediate access to product lines we didn’t have. Our commercial dealer network will also benefit immensely from this new partnership.”

WPSG will be able to provide Interstate Arms’ current customer base with some great new features: a secure, easy to navigate, mobile friendly website, thousands of new items from hundreds of new manufacturers, and the financial backing to take advantage of the right buys to get the best products in the right quantities to satisfy customer demand.

If you are a current customer of Interstate Arms and have any questions about past or future orders, please contact us via one of the following methods: 800-243-3006 or sales@InterstateArms.com.

About Witmer Public Safety Group

Coatesville, PA-based Witmer Public Safety Group, Inc, offers product lines from more than 400 manufacturers through their familiar list of brands: TheFireStore serving the fire industry, OfficerStore servicing law enforcement, theEMSstore focusing on emergency medical professionals, Gideon Tactical selling to the sport shooter market, and OurDesigns, which offers gifts and commemorative merchandise to all public safety customers.

Witmer Public Safety Group’s motto is Equipping Heroes™, and this continues as they extend their commitment to provide the industry’s best equipment and supplies to the professional men and women who serve to ensure the public’s safety. For additional information, please call (800) 852-6088 or visit WPSGInc.com.

About Interstate Arms

Interstate Arms Corp is a 40-year-old family-owned wholesale distributor supplying licensed firearm dealers nationwide with firearms and related products. Specialties include handguns, home defense guns, used guns and military-style firearms. They are also one of the leading law enforcement distributors in the country.