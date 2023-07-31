Mens’ Core Cargo Shorts

Core Cargo shorts are made with 55/45 Cotton and Poly Rip-Stop fabric for maximum comfort, reliability, and durability

VALENCIA, Calif. — LA Police Gear is the place to go for cargo shorts. If you are looking for comfortable shorts that have the same durability as your tactical pants, the LAPG Core Cargo Shorts are for you. Having tactical shorts makes will allow you to have a relaxed look while still having the pocket space to stay prepared.

Just like the Core Cargo Tactical Pants, the Core Cargo Shorts has all of the same, top-notch features! These entail, an elastic waistband, YKK zipper, front pockets that are angled and ideal for your favorite knife, or pen, and cargo pockets complete with loops and hooks. This way you don’t have to sacrifice taking any of your gear with you. These shorts are made with 55/45 Cotton and Poly Rip-Stop fabric for maximum comfort, reliability, and durability. The LAPG Core Cargo Shorts come in an 11” inseam.

The LAPG Core Cargo Shorts are flexible, breathable and are available in nine color options including Black, Coyote, and OD Green; you can have a pair for every occasion. Ideal for wearing off-duty and for recreation, these shorts will allow you to carry everything you need with you and more.

About LA Police Gear

LA Police Gear was founded in 2001 by police officers who wanted to establish a reliable source for any and all police gear. LAPG carries everything from EDC, CCW, to survival gear, equipping customers with any item necessary for on or off-duty. LAPG goes above and beyond to provide first responders with the gear they need to keep themselves and their communities safe.