Safariland Introduces New Products For Less-Lethal Equipment

ONTARIO, Calif. — Safariland Ltd., one of the world’s largest suppliers of holsters and duty gear, today announces the introduction of four new products for less-lethal equipment - two new low profile leg shrouds for Electronic Discharge Weapons (EDW) and two new cases for less-lethal rounds.

The new Safariland® Tactical Leg Shrouds for EDW accessories, Model 6004-10 and Model 6005-10, feature a low profile design and offer an adjustable vertical leg strap for varying ride height. The Model 6005-10 also offers a removable buckle system for ease of mounting on the user’s leg. Primarily designed for use with EDW equipment, both new tactical leg shrouds can mount accessories on each side of the EDW holster, or may be used with any three Safariland tactical accessories. The MSRP for the Model 6004-10 is $56.00, and the Model 6005-10 has an MSRP of $65.00.

Safariland’s new cases for less-lethal rounds fit 37mm and 40mm rounds. The Model 37-8 Impact Round Case has an open top, whereas the Model 38-8 features a flap and snap for a closed top design that secures the less-lethal round. Both of these accessories are designed to carry the new Defense Technology Direct Impact® and eXact iMpact™ 40mm less-lethal rounds and can be attached to the new Safariland Tactical Leg Shroud. They can also be ordered for 2.25” (58mm) belt slide or vest attachment. The MSRP for the Model 37-8 is $26.75, and the Model 38-8 has a MSRP of $31.00

