Armor Express Awarded Multi-Million Dollar Contract from U.S. Army

Central Lake, MI - A $24.6 million contract to provide body armor to the U.S. Army has been awarded to Armor Express.

The three-year, fixed-price contract is from the Army’s Aberdeen Proving Ground in Maryland, and calls for a maximum of 142,857 concealable body armor vests to be manufactured by the company by September 2015.

“We’re proud to have been selected to provide body armor for our men and women in the armed service,” said Matt Davis, company CEO and president. “This is our largest government contract to date, and demonstrates our continued growth in the military market place.”

All contract work will be performed at Armor Express’ facilities here. Some 16 new jobs have already been created as a result of this and other recent contracts, noted Davis. Another 20 to 30 additional jobs are anticipated in the future.

Todd Olson, the manufacturer’s director of business development, explained the concealable commercial vest package is part of the U.S. Army’s Legacy Concealable Body Armor (CBA) Program, and is certified to the National Institute of Justice (NIJ) 06 standard for Level IIIA ballistic protection.

The CBA system, explained Olson, consists of a concealable carrier, soft ballistic panels, and a trauma plate for stab protection. Specifications call for it to be lightweight and flexible, while providing a comfortable and secure fit. Additionally, the body armor must provide optimum mobility, protection and suitability over a wide range of operational environments.

He credited a team effort at Armor Express for the success. “I am very proud of the teamwork we have developed at Armor Express to pursue large government contracts like this and I am excited about the future.”



ABOUT CENTRAL LAKE ARMOR EXPRESS, INC.

With headquarters in Central Lake, MI and a nationwide network of sales representatives, Central Lake Armor Express, Inc., is an ISO 9001 registered company. It manufactures superior quality body armor with unparalleled protection, comfort, wearability and service. A range of products includes concealable and tactical body armor, accessories, and hard armor. “Body Armor Reborn” is the company motto.