Armor Express Introduces Female Armor

Central Lake, MI.—We are pleased to announce that Armor Express offers structured armor for women. Our female body armor is custom sized and shaped through a specialized darting system that creates built-in cups without actually cutting the armor.

Our female body armor is soft and flexible and features 12 points of adjustment for an exact fit that won’t flatten or smash delicate breast tissue.

Armor Express Female body armor saves the lives of women in more ways than one! For every purchase of a structured female vest, we will donate a portion of the proceeds to the National Breast Cancer Foundation. For more information, please take a look at the female portion of our website at http://www.armorexpress.com/Body_Armor/Female_Armor/

