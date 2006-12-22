Armor Express Receives GSA Contract Award & Hubzone Certification

Central Lake, MI - Armor Express is pleased to announce it has been awarded a GSA (General Services Administration) Federal Supply Service Contract (GS-07F-0153T) effective January 1, 2007. GSA is the Federal Government’s premier acquisition agency. This negotiated contract will allow Armor Express’ Federal Government customers easy access to Armor Express products at excellent prices.

Additionally, Armor Express is a small business status company and certified HUBZone concern (Historically Underutilized Business Zone). The Small Business Administration’s HUBZone program promotes economic development and employment growth in underutilized business areas by providing qualifying companies access to more Federal contracting opportunities.

“When it comes to doing business with the Federal Government, a GSA Contract is a neccesity and being certified as a HUBZone is a big plus,” commented Brian Buchanan, GSA / U.S. Government Sales Manager. “Armor Express is looking forward to serving our Federal Government customers through GSA. Also, our company’s HUBZone status is an advantage as it allows us to compete for HUBZone set-aside solicitations and helps Federal Government purchasers satisfy their socioeconomic goals.”