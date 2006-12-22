Armor Express Receives ISO 9001 Registration

Central Lake, MI. Armor Express underwent an ISO audit and as a result has obtained ISO 9001 registration. ISO (International Organization for Standardization) is a network of national standards institutes from 146 countries working in partnership with international organizations, governments, industry, business and consumer representatives. ISO is the source of quality and environmental management standards for some 15,000 International Standards for business, government and society.

Armor Express Quality Manager, Pat Clark commented, “Quality Systems are very important because it makes you do the right thing every time. Especially with ISO 9001 Registration, you really bring a high level of consistency to your business processes. This is especially important for a company that makes life saving products. It tells your customers that you have all the proper controls in place to make good quality products. Customers can feel confident knowing that this solid quality system is in place.”

Armor Express, located in Central Lake, Michigan provides superior quality body armor with unparalleled protection, comfort, wearability and service.