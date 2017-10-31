Armor Express selected by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement for state-of-the-art protective equipment

CENTRAL LAKE, Mich. — Central Lake Armor Express, Inc. (“Armor Express”), a leading manufacturer and distributor of high-performance body armor solutions, announced today that the Company has been chosen to equip U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents with its cutting-edge ballistic-resistant vests. The multimillion dollar order will be delivered over a five-year period.

“Building on our previously announced awards from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), including for Customs and Border Protection as well as the Internal Revenue Service, the latest purchase order for Immigration and Customs Enforcement is another major opportunity for Armor Express to support the essential agencies within Homeland Security,” stated David Jones, Director of Federal Sales. “Federal agents at large face increasing demands and threats in preserving public safety, and protecting them is our #1 priority. The Armor Express team has worked closely with DHS to supply a variety of concealable and tactical ballistic systems and we’re honored to collaborate with ICE to ensure officers have the most innovative and reliable protective equipment to meet their mission-critical needs.”

Armor Express will support ICE’s Homeland Security Investigations and Enforcement and Removal Operations units with concealable and tactical outer garment carriers paired with its advanced Razor™ Level IIIA ballistic system, along with assorted pouches and carry bags. Personnel from the Federal Protective Service (FPS), formerly a department of ICE, will also benefit from a similar delivery order. Both ICE and FPS were looking for robust and flexible coverage to fulfill department requirements and after an extensive assessment, determined that Armor Express could best meet uniformed standards for ballistic performance, design and engineering specifications, and overall reliability.

Armor Express’ Razor™ ballistic system which is NIJ-, FBI- and DEA-certified, as well as special-threats tested utilizes the revolutionary Force Multiplier Technology from DSM Dyneema® and Twaron aramid from Teijin. Dyneema® Force Multiplier Technology fuses breakthrough polymer science, next generation fiber technology, and unique uni-directional engineering to deliver V-50 performance that is unparalleled. Both the concealable and tactical vests with Razor™ armor offer extreme flexibility and stopping power.

With more than 20,000 employees in over 400 offices in the United States and 46 foreign countries, ICE is tasked with enforcing federal laws governing border control, customs, trade and immigration to promote homeland security and public safety. The agency is devoted to operational directorates including Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), a critical investigative arm of DHS which combats criminal organizations illegally exploiting the U.S.’ travel, trade, financial and immigration systems, as well as Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO), which is tasked with arresting and removing aliens who present a danger to national security or are a risk to public safety, as well as those who enter the U.S. illegally or otherwise undermine the integrity of the nation’s immigration laws and its border control efforts.

FPS is the police division of the National Protection and Programs Directorate of DHS. The agency is charged with protecting and delivering integrated law enforcement and security services to facilities owned or leased by the General Services Administration (GSA), which spans over 9,000 buildings and their occupants.

In related news, Armor Express was also selected to outfit federal agents assigned to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). IRS officers will receive both concealable carriers and tactical outer garment carriers, each encompassing Razor™ Level IIIA ballistic panels, along with assorted pouches and carry bags.

Scott Wyatt, Vice President of Sales concluded, “These latest awards expand Armor Express’ core business within the U.S. Federal market and represent our continued leadership in developing and delivering breakthrough armor solutions for federal, as well as state and local enforcement agencies. We take great pride in making a difference – protecting Government personnel who work tirelessly to protect us every day – and look forward to driving advancements that ensure all officers return home safely.”

About Armor Express

Armor Express is a leading manufacturer and distributor of high-performance body armor systems. Founded in 2005, the Company has grown to become one of the largest providers of soft and hard armor products and accessories, serving the domestic and Federal law enforcement market, U.S Military and America’s allies around the world. Through its strategic partnerships with technology innovators and its unwavering commitment to advance research & development, the Company’s customers benefit from state-of-the-art protective solutions and best-in-class service. For more information, please visit www.armorexpress.com

@ArmorExpress Connect with Armor Express on social media; search Armor Express on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.