BAE Announces Launch of SAVVY Body Armor for Women

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.—BAE Systems announces the launch of the new SAVVY line of body armor to provide precision fit, bullet-resistant vests for female law-enforcement officers.

In developing the SAVVY line, BAE Systems Products Group dedicated full time resources to understanding the female body and how a woman’s shape interacts with her armor. Until now, female police officers have been expected to wear slightly modified vests that were designed for men. “SAVVY armor was created to meet a growing demand for precision-fit body armor for women,” said Angela Milligan, SAVVY brand manager. “As one of the first product lines of female body armor on the market, SAVVY offers three exclusive shaping technologies designed to accommodate women of every shape and size. SAVVY reaches a customer that has long been overlooked. Finally, we have body armor made especially for women.”

Currently, SAVVY offers two concealable options, the RETRO and the FLAIR. Both offerings feature all-woven aramid materials for added flexibility and incorporate SAVVY’s 4-point cup positioning for an exact bust (apex) alignment. Made of soft ballistic and carrier materials, the vest drapes a woman’s individual shape-conforming to her body. SAVVY’s vests are protected by waterproof, breathable Gore-Tex® fabric and have an interior lining of Anti-Microbial Yarn (A.M.Y. ®), which helps to reduce bacteria, mold and fungi microorganisms. Each vest features Level II and IIIA ballistic packages that meet NIJ ’05 compliance standards.

To learn more, visit www.savvyarmor.com.

