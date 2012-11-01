City of Cerritos, CA Honors U.S. Armor

Founded in 1986, U.S. Armor Corporation is a family-operated, multimillion dollar business producing custom-fit body armor and other ballistic protection products for federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies throughout the world. The company’s clients include U.S. Border Patrol, U.S. Coast Guard, U.S. Navy, Los Angeles Police Department, Orange County Sheriff’s Department and Orange County Probation. U.S. Armor is proud of the company’s long history of providing operators with not only the protection they need, but also with the comfort they desire.

The difference between U.S. Armor and the competition is the superior level of comfort offered by the company’s products. With so many companies producing body armor, U.S. Armor has been able to stay in business for over a quarter of a century because of its commitment to an officer’s comfort. Using a hybrid blending technique of both DuPont and Honeywell ballistic materials, the company provides thinner, lighter, and more flexible vests than other vest models that use only one style of fabric. In addition, U.S. Armor’s products provide the same level of ballistic protection as a heavier vest. U.S. Armor also forgoes standard sizing when making its products. U.S. Armor instead uses a custom measuring procedure to tailor each vest specifically to the officer’s body style. With these two techniques, the company’s products are able to fit and wear like no other body armor on the market.

U.S. Armor has representation both domestically and abroad and the firm’s primary manufacturing facility is located in Cerritos.



“We enjoy the safety of the City of Cerritos but also the business-friendly environment that allows for expansion as our company continues to grow. Another great advantage of being located in Cerritos is that it allows us to easily do business with all of our Southern California clients. Our offices are easily reached by officers coming from the 5, 91, and 605 freeways, and we are able to do use many local vendors for goods and services vital to our daily business needs. We would like to thank the City of Cerritos for what they have offered us these many years and for this great recognition.” —Stephen Armellino, President & CEO

U.S. Armor Corporation is located at 16433 Valley View Ave, Cerritos, CA 90703 and can be reached at (562) 207-4240.