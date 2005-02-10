EnGarde Body Armor Introduces New Range Of Lightweight Vests

Amsterdam - EnGarde body armor has introduced a new type of lightweight body armor. The use of new stitching techniques for the 100% Spectra ballistic inserts made it possible to reduce the weight of the vest while increasing the overall performance.

The first two models in this new range include a flexible, concealable police vest with a total weight of 3.8 lbs and a military vest with a weight of 4.2 lbs. Both vests comply with the NIJ Level IIIA standard and are guaranteed by the manufacturer to keep their ballistic properties for 10 years.

EnGarde body armor is a company specialized in body armor products and has served governments and companies such as Bechtel International, IAP Worldwide Services, and General Electric.