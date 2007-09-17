How Concealable Body Armor Should Fit And Why

One size does not fit all. Ironically most armor wearers wear their vests to tight and

also put up with the fit of their vest not realizing how a vest should fit. They put up

with the armor riding up against their neck in seated positions, overlapping sides

causing excessive wear and tear on Vest Carriers and not to mention an

uncomfortable fit. Please consider the following Information and facts before

choosing to purchase your new body armor.

ARMOR CONFIGURATION

FRONT PANEL

Normally a front ballistic panel should be tw o (2) to tw o and one half inches (2 1/2") off the top

edge of the gun belt when standing. This space between the bottom edge of the front armor

panel and the top edge of the gun belt is required so that when an officer sits down this space

w ill close and the vest panel w ill rest on the top edge of the gun belt w ithout riding up into the

throat.

BACK PANEL

When an officer is standing relaxed w ith his arms at his side, the back ballistic panel should rest

one quarter inch to three quarters inch (1/4" - 3/4") off the top edge of the gun belt. This one

quarter to three quarters of an inch (1/4" - 3/4") space keeps the vest from hitting the gun belt

and pushing the back panel up into the collar area whenever an officer goes from a sitting to a

standing position.

SIDE PANELS

U.S. Armor designs their vests to either just meet on the sides or have no more than a three

quarters of an inch (3/4") space between the front and back panels. This is done for the

follow ing reasons:

1. If the panels overlap at the sides the vest will not be as comfortable.

2. Overlapping at the sides creates tw ice the bulk, w hich decreases concealability.

3. The front and back are alw ays moving independently of each other so by keeping a small

space between them increases comfort and concealability.

COMFORT AND PERFORMANCE

HOW STRESS WORKS

When a person is threatened, there is a temporary increase in energy and strength. Bodily functions

are dramatically altered, including the brain, muscles and internal organs. Senses of sight, hearing

and smell are heightened in response to meet a variety of threats. In it’s heightened state, the brain

signals the release of hormones like epinephrine (adrenalin) into the bloodstream. Depending upon

the situation and the length of time, additional hormones are released. All in response to the

human’s number one priority “Survival”.

WHY LOOSE IS BETTER, STRESS LOVES COMFORT

Armor should not be worn too tightly due to the following occurrences.

When you’re in a dangerous situation, especially involving a chase, your body’s response to stress

includes:

1. Rapid breathing to supply oxygen to the heart and lungs.

2. Elevated heart rate to get increased supplies of oxygen to the muscles and brain.

3. The diaphragm, muscles and tendons separating the chest and abdominal cavities, expands

and contracts rapidly pushing air out and drawing more into the lungs. Under stress, the

action of the diaphragm and lungs pushes out against the rib cage for increased lung

capacity and a maximum amount of air exchange.

4. A byproduct of this expended activity is heat, as the body literally “burns” energy. To

maintain normal body temperature and prevent stroke or heat exhaustion, water

(perspiration) is released through the pores, which when in contact with the air, evaporates.

It’s a fact. A body under stress can operate at its optimum when it is unrestricted. Which means,

clothing and equipment that allow the chest cavity and main muscles to expand at will and air can

circulate and cool the body freely.

