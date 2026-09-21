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BWC: Man points gun at car dealership worker, Ohio police before fatal OIS

Body camera footage shows Alliance Police officers deploying a TASER through the man’s open truck door; when he produced a gun, they fired shots

September 21, 2026 11:12 AM

By Cliff Pinckard
cleveland.com

ALLIANCE, Ohio — A man was shot and killed by Alliance police Tuesday [Sept. 15] after he reportedly brandished a firearm toward them.

According to the Canton Repository, police were called to the Wally Armour car dealership on West State Street for a report that a man was brandishing a firearm. The suspect left the dealership before officers arrived.

| SURVEY RESULTS: What officers want from the technology they use every shift

Officers were given a description of the suspect and his vehicle. They soon found his vehicle on the 1200 block of Johnson Avenue , cleveland.com/The Plain Dealer news partner WKYC Channel 3 reports.

According to Jordan Miller News , the suspect pulled his vehicle into the parking lot of an apartment complex, where three officers confronted him. The man then pulled out a firearm.

Two of the officers opened fire. The suspect, whose identity has not been released, died at the scene. No officers were injured.

The Ohio Bureau of Crime Investigation is investigating the shooting.

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Body Camera Officer-Involved Shootings