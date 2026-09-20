Video: Fla. deputies call in back-up after responding to find 8-foot alligator

By Michael Moore Jr.

The Bradenton Herald

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — Manatee County Sheriff’s Office deputies encountered a little more alligator than they bargained for while trying to remove the reptile from a backyard.

The deputies initially estimated the alligator was 4 to 5 feet long, according to body camera video shared by the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

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That estimate would prove to be a little off.

Deputies had responded to a report of an alligator in a backyard and were trying to encourage the reptile toward a nearby pond, the sheriff’s office said in a social media post.

“Go on,” a deputy can be heard telling the alligator in the video.

Instead, the alligator hissed, turned toward the deputy and sent him scrambling backward.

“Stay clear of it,” a deputy said.

After another noise from the alligator, the deputies reconsidered their approach.

“Yeah, this is a job for a trapper,” one said.

Deputies called a Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission to the home, who secured the alligator with a catch pole before dragging it from the backyard, video shows.

With the alligator secured, the trapper pulled out a tape measure and settled the question of its size.

“8-foot, 4,” the trapper announced.

The deputies immediately recognized just how much they had underestimated their backyard visitor.

“We were way off,” one said.

The sheriff’s office said the 8-foot, 4-inch alligator was relocated.

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