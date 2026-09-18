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BWC: Man wielding a knife in each hand runs at Texas officer before fatal OIS

The San Antonio Police officer responded to a domestic disturbance report to find a man wielding two knives in the yard

September 18, 2026 12:51 PM • 
Joanna Putman

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department released body camera video showing an officer-involved shooting of a man who ran toward officers with two knives.

The Aug. 16 incident began when an officer was dispatched to a domestic disturbance. A woman at the residence reported that her boyfriend was having hallucinations and had two knives.

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As the officer approached the home, the man jogged up to the officer from behind the house. Body camera footage appeared to show the man with a knife in each hand.

He raised a knife and moved it through the air before continuing to approach the officer.

The officer then issued commands to drop the knife.

As the man ran toward the officer, the officer fired shots, striking the man and causing him to drop a knife.

The suspect was later pronounced dead. The incident remains under investigation.

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Body Camera Officer-Involved Shootings
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman is an Associate Editor and newswriter at Police1, where she has been covering law enforcement topics since August 2023. Based in Orlando, Florida, she holds a journalism degree from the University of Florida and spent two years working in nonprofit local newsrooms, gaining experience in community-focused reporting. Married to a law enforcement officer, she works hard to highlight the challenges and triumphs of those who serve and protect. Have a news tip? Email her at news@lexipol.com