After the towers fell: An NYPD lieutenant’s Ground Zero account

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Twenty-five years after 9/11, the attacks continue to shape how public safety agencies prepare for catastrophic incidents. In this episode of Policing Matters, host Jim Dudley speaks with retired NYPD Lt. Nicholas Bavaro about the recovery operations that followed the collapse of the World Trade Center.

Bavaro served in patrol, the Street Crime Unit and the NYPD Emergency Service Unit during his 20-year career. On Sept. 11, 2001, he responded to Lower Manhattan and spent the months that followed leading recovery operations at Ground Zero. Bavaro is the author of “The Big One: Reflections of an NYPD Lieutenant,” a memoir as told to Joe Badalamente about his career, the aftermath of 9/11 and the experiences that stayed with him long after retirement.

Read more about Lt. Nicholas Bavaro.

Tune in to discover



How Emergency Service Unit training prepared responders for challenges no one could have anticipated

What it took to organize crews, assess hazards and sustain recovery operations at Ground Zero

Why listening to personnel is as essential to leadership as giving clear direction

How leaders must balance responders’ urgency to act with the responsibility to keep them safe

How 9/11 accelerated improvements in incident command, interagency coordination, training and disaster-response capabilities

About our sponsor

This episode of the Policing Matters podcast is sponsored by OfficerStore. Learn more about getting the gear you need at prices you can afford by visiting OfficerStore.com.