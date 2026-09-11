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September 11, 2001

After the towers fell: An NYPD lieutenant’s Ground Zero account

Nicholas Bavaro provides a firsthand account of the rescue and recovery work that followed 9/11

September 11, 2026 01:20 PM • 
Policing Matters Podcast

Download this week’s episode on Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music, Spotify or via RSS feed, and watch the video version on Police1’s YouTube channel.

Twenty-five years after 9/11, the attacks continue to shape how public safety agencies prepare for catastrophic incidents. In this episode of Policing Matters, host Jim Dudley speaks with retired NYPD Lt. Nicholas Bavaro about the recovery operations that followed the collapse of the World Trade Center.

Bavaro served in patrol, the Street Crime Unit and the NYPD Emergency Service Unit during his 20-year career. On Sept. 11, 2001, he responded to Lower Manhattan and spent the months that followed leading recovery operations at Ground Zero. Bavaro is the author of “The Big One: Reflections of an NYPD Lieutenant,” a memoir as told to Joe Badalamente about his career, the aftermath of 9/11 and the experiences that stayed with him long after retirement.

Read more about Lt. Nicholas Bavaro.

Tune in to discover

  • How Emergency Service Unit training prepared responders for challenges no one could have anticipated
  • What it took to organize crews, assess hazards and sustain recovery operations at Ground Zero
  • Why listening to personnel is as essential to leadership as giving clear direction
  • How leaders must balance responders’ urgency to act with the responsibility to keep them safe
  • How 9/11 accelerated improvements in incident command, interagency coordination, training and disaster-response capabilities

About our sponsor

This episode of the Policing Matters podcast is sponsored by OfficerStore. Learn more about getting the gear you need at prices you can afford by visiting OfficerStore.com.

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The Big One: Reflections of an NYPD Lieutenant
by Nicholas Bavaro and Joe Badalamente
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