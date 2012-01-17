Point Blank Enterprises and Protective Products Enterprises Highlight New Comprehensive Line of Body Armor Systems and Accessories at SHOT Show 2012

Companies build on integrated solutions and R&D strengths, to deliver industry-leading products that meet officers’ critical performance, functional and comfort needs

LAS VEGAS, -- Point Blank Enterprises (“PBE”) and Protective Products Enterprises (“PPE”), both leaders in the field of advanced body armor and other protective solutions, today debuted their integrated suite of ballistic systems and accessory products at the world’s premier Shooting, Hunting, Outdoor Trade Show (SHOT Show 2012). The conference, which is organized annually by the National Shooting Sports Foundation and runs from January 17-20 at the Sands Expo Convention Center in Las Vegas, features the most comprehensive offerings yet for the Law Enforcement, Federal and Corrections marketplaces.

“We are especially excited to showcase the powerhouse of combined body armor solutions under our four key brands - Point Blank Body Armor, PACA Body Armor, Protective Products, and Paraclete. Our teams have come together to bring to market, the most advanced ballistic systems the industry has seen and I believe, the best is still yet to come,” said Mark Smith, Vice President of Sales and Marketing. “We continue to focus on building out our nationwide distribution network and providing each partner, with the tools and resources they need to be successful. Furthermore, we remain committed to providing our customers - the end-users who wear our products - with not only the best life-saving solutions, but the support and service they have grown to depend on.”

On display at booth #11386, will be a mix of the latest and greatest concealable and tactical offerings for the Law Enforcement, Corrections, Federal, and Special Operations markets. Among the full-featured solutions at the conference will be advanced ballistic armor packages that meet multi-international agency protocols; enhanced tactical systems for rapid assault missions; and ‘special-threats’ solutions -- all providing key capabilities that support officer demands for richer functionality, better fit and optimum comfort. Additionally, the Company will be showcasing its new female designs, which incorporate direct feedback from female offers across the country. Some highlights include:

New Level IIA, II and IIIA ballistic armor packages from Point Blank, PACA, PPE and Paraclete which offer the lightest weight, most flexible and high-performing solutions, and are based on multiple domestic standards and testing requirements, including the National Institute of Justice (NIJ) Standard-0101.06, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA). The Company will also have a specific solution that is compliant with the international German SK-1 protocol. Multiple systems have also been developed to meet combined ballistic and stab protection mandates.

Featured: The latest Level II packages are exceptionally light weight at 0.67 pounds per square feet and offer an unparalleled thinness of .19 inches.

Featured: Our new Level IIIA packages have a v50 of over 2,000 feet per second and provide unmatched protection against both fragmentation projectiles and high velocity bullets.

Female concealable carrier re-design from Point Blank and PACA features two distinct design options, specially engineered to answer the critical comfort needs of female officers while providing optimal protective coverage. The updated Smart Seama shelf construction design ergonomically supports the natural curvature of the female form. The Tru-Fit design provides a more contoured shape with a flexible structure. Each of these unique designs, accommodate different measurements according to the officer’s needs and preference.

Similarly, PPE’s Female Trilhouette Series incorporates a unique three-piece panel technology to provide a form-fitting front panel, resulting in a safe, reliable, and comfortable concealable vest.

RAM-1 (Rapid Assault Mission) tactical armor system from Point Blank is ideally suited for response teams who require convenient load bearing capabilities combined with the flexibility to adapt to any rapid assault mission. Fully loaded with more custom features than any other tactical vest on the market, the RAM-1 offers extreme versatility in fit, extraordinary functionality and brute force protection for critical assignments.

Point Blank’s Leading and Redesigned Dragon Fire(TM) System - “Gen II” brings even more advanced options to this performance-driven, side-opening tactical armor system. Latest enhancements include a specially designed shoulder protection system, perfectly suited for breaching operations and additional plate pocket options for maximum protective coverage in the front, back, side and biceps.

The Hornet from PPE is the law enforcement version of the U.S.M.C. Modular Tactical Vest (MTV) and provides full 360 degree load bearing capability in a 2-point emergency release system This ultra-modular vest is fully adjustable and can adapt to any tactical mission within seconds by adding collar, throat, bicep, groin and lower back protection.

Smith continued, “These are just some of the ballistic solutions and protective technologies that will be on display. Our whole sales team and many of our research and development executives will be on-hand for the show as this forum provides a tremendous opportunity to address the issues most important to our end-users and to garner their insights and feedback most critical to the advancement of our life-saving solutions.”

For more information, please visit us at Booth #11386. You can also view our websites at:

Point Blank Body Armor: www.pointblankbodyarmor.com

PACA Body Armor: www.pacabodyarmor.com

Protective Products Enterprises: www.body-armor.com

Paraclete: www.paracletearmor.com

The SHOT Show is the largest, all-inclusive trade show for professionals involved with the shooting sports, hunting and law enforcement industries. It is the world’s foremost exposition of combined firearms, ammunition, law enforcement, cutlery, outdoor apparel, optics and related products and services. Professionals from all 50 states and more than 100 countries are expected to be in attendance.

About Point Blank Enterprises

Point Blank Enterprises Inc., through its subsidiaries Point Blank Body Armor (“PBBA”) and PACA Body Armor (“PACA”), manufacturers and markets protective technologies, such as bullet, fragmentation and stab resistant apparel, and related ballistic accessories. The Company’s solutions are used domestically and internationally by military, law enforcement, security and corrections personnel, as well as by government agencies. Point Blank is a recognized market leader in the law enforcement community with a growing international platform. With state-of-the-art manufacturing and laboratory testing facilities, strategic technology and marketing alliances, and an ongoing commitment to drive innovation, Point Blank Solutions believes that it delivers the most advanced body armor solutions, quicker and better than anyone in the industry.

About Protective Products Enterprises

Protective Products Enterprises designs, manufactures and markets advanced products used to provide ballistics protection for personnel and vehicles in the military and law enforcement markets. Products include concealable soft body armor products for law enforcement and the Improved Modular Tactical Vest, a ballistic system for military personnel. The Company produces and sells body armor to several U.S. Armed Forces, Federal Agencies, local and state police forces.