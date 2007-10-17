Point Blank Solutions to Showcase Advanced Body Armor Solutions for Law Enforcement at the 114th Annual IACP Conference & Expo

POMPANO BEACH, Fla., Oct. 10 /PRNewswire-FirstCall/ -- Point Blank Solutions, Inc. (OTC Pink Sheets: DHBT.PK), a leader in the field of protective body armor, announced today that the Company will showcase its cutting-edge solutions at the 2007 Annual International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) Law Enforcement Education and Technology Exposition.

Point Blank Solutions is a proud sponsor of this year’s fund raising event for the National Law Enforcement Museum, which will take place on Saturday evening, October 13th, the night before the exhibit hall opens at the convention. The Company will exhibit its line of concealable, tactical and corrections body armor products, including:



Dragon Fire(TM) - One of the most advanced tactical vests with performance-driven features led by an innovative critical contour cut with edge-to-edge ballistic coverage. The vest’s cutting-edge design and state-of-the-art ballistic technology simultaneously delivers unparalleled levels of protection and maneuverability.

Vision(TM) - The first total body armor system that integrates hi-performance ballistic materials with a ground-breaking carrier

design that features temperature regulating technologies, antimicrobial protection and Point Blank’s exclusive Self Suspending Ballistic System(TM). These innovations result in significantly cooler, dryer and more comfortable all-day performance. Liberty - Specially engineered for the female torso, the vest’s contoured design offers the maximum in comfort and ballistic integrity.

Advanced features answer the needs of female officers by providing virtually the highest levels of wearability and protection available today. In serving to protect women nationwide, a portion of the proceeds from the sale of each vest will be donated to help in the battle against breast cancer. SVII - Uniquely designed for response teams who require extensive load bearing capabilities and maximum protection. This revolutionary

tactical system has over seven integrated design features which provide superior defense, comfort and functionality.These innovative solutions, among others, will be displayed at the Company’s booth (#2603) in the main exhibit hall. Visitors can meet with executives for product demonstrations and discuss the latest industry issues and trends.

“The IACP is an excellent opportunity to meet with the leaders and experts in law enforcement (LE) and enhance our knowledge of the latest LE

operations and requirements,” stated Larry Ellis, President and CEO. “At Point Blank Body Solutions, we understand the dangers that our law

enforcement community faces daily, and we take great pride in building the most technologically advanced body armor systems in the industry.”

IACP is the oldest and largest nonprofit membership organization of police executives in the world, with over 19,000 members in over 100

countries. More than 17,000 law enforcement professionals are expected to attend the 2007 Annual IACP Conference and Exposition -- the one place where they can examine critical issues and find solutions to local problems by talking with peers and experts.

WHO: Point Blank Solutions, Inc.

WHAT: Exhibition of Point Blank Solutions concealable, tactical and

corrections body armor

WHERE: 114th Annual IACP Conference and Exposition

Ernest N. Morial Convention Center

New Orleans, LA

For more information, visit http://www.theiacpconference.org /

WHEN: Saturday, October 13th to Wednesday, October 17th

Company Contact: Media Relations/Investor Relations

Glenn Wiener

212-786-6013

pr@PBSInc.com or ir@PBSInc.com



About Point Blank Solutions, Inc.

Point Blank Solutions, Inc. is a leader in the design and production of technologically advanced body armor systems for the U.S. Military, Government and law enforcement agencies, as well as select international markets. The Company is also recognized as the largest producer of soft body armor in the U.S. With state-of-the-art manufacturing and laboratory testing facilities, strategic technology and marketing alliances, and an ongoing commitment to drive innovation, Point Blank Solutions believes that it can deliver the most advanced body armor solutions, quicker and better than anyone in the industry.

The Company maintains facilities in Deerfield Beach, FL, Oakland Park, FL, Pompano Beach, FL, Jacksboro, TN and Washington, DC. To learn more about Point Blank Solutions, Inc. visit our website at http://www.PointBlankSolutionsInc.com.